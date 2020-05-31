Breaking News
IL: 5,330 deaths/ 118,917 cases; MO: 771 deaths/ 12,962 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Vehicle emissions testing in Illinois resumes June 1

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Vehicle emissions testing, on hold because of stay-at-home orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic, will resume Monday, state officials said.

The Environmental Protection Agency said that with a new phase of the state’s recovery plan in place, all emissions testing stations will be open except for those in Waukegan and Markham.

Those two sites have become COVID-19 testing drive-through sites. Safety precautions are in place.

To reduce traffic volume and wait times, EPA said that motorists with vehicle registration expiration dates of March or earlier should visit a station during June. Those with later expiration dates should wait.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News