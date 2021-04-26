Vehicle vandal caught on camera smashing windows, scratching cars

O’FALLON, Ill. – Surveillance cameras have caught a man who investigators believe to be behind a maddening string of crimes in O’Fallon, Illinois. There are now more than a dozen reports of someone smashing windows and scratching cars, primarily at the Lincoln Crossing shopping center on Highway 50 near Interstate 64.

O’Fallon Police shared surveillance video of the suspect scratching a car in the shopping center Wednesday, at 3:24 p.m.

Investigators believe the same suspect has been throwing rocks or landscaping bricks into business windows and car windshields for several weeks at the McDonalds, the T-Mobile store, and then Pet Smart.

On Monday morning, it appeared to have happened again. A customer at Jack Schmitt Cadillac was looking at cars and workers discovered two brand new Cadillacs with their windshields smashed to bits.

O’Fallon Police also shared a video of the suspect caught in the act at Jack Schmitt.

There’s no sign that he’s trying to break into the vehicles or businesses.

“It’s very sporadic and random in that one area for the most part,” said Lt. Patrick Feldhake, O’Fallon Police Department.

Investigators believe the same suspect may be behind 14 incidents going back to last month, including at least five new vehicles scratched at Auffenburg Kia. Total damage is in the tens of the thousands of dollars.

“It’s frustrating. Our patrol officers, they have to go out and take pictures and do all of this stuff, find video surveillance, follow up on all of this stuff, not to mention the people going through the hassle of fixing their property,” Lt. Feldhake said. “You want people to come to the shopping center and feel like they can leave their car on the lot without it getting torn up. We’ve got a couple of investigators following up on leads, doing video surveillance review, things like that, trying to nail down additional avenues for us to look into.”

Though the motive remains a mystery, police have strong leads on who the suspect may be. They hope to track him down before he does it again.