GODFREY, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois is hosting a blood drive.

It’s Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Commons, located at 820 Elm Street. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

To do so, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code ‘LEWISCLARK1.’