Victim identified in horrific hit and run in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County Coroner identified the victim of Friday morning’s horrific hit and run crash on Interstate 64 in Washington Park, Illinois as Gregory Horton of south St. Louis. Horton was 31.

He was hit and killed at some point before 9:30 a.m. authorities said. It happened at mile marker 5.

Illinois State Police called it a “hit and run” crash with Horton apparently on foot when a vehicle hit him and took off. It was an especially traumatic scene.

People who drove by were having a tough time with what they saw.

Eastbound traffic was down to one lane for about three hours as investigators worked to piece together details and eventually clear the scene.

All lanes finally reopened to traffic around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

There was no description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Illinois State Police had released no further details as of early Friday evening.