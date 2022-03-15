EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Marathon Pipe Line leak has been repaired, and operations restored, as crews continue cleaning up last week’s oil spill.

About 3,900 barrels of crude oil spilled in the Edwardsville area, including the nearby Cahokia Creek. The leak was reported on March 11.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured footage of crews fixing the pipeline. Authorities greenlighted Marathon to restart operations amid clean-up efforts.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the parent company of MPL, said in a statement that there have been reports of odors in areas near the spill — but air monitoring has not detected a hazardous level of emissions.

“I smelled this awful smell,” said Bunker Hill resident Paula Mansholt. “I just feel bad for the people that are living around here.”

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is working with the state’s attorney general to oversee the cleanup.

“I am committed to protecting the health and safety of residents, as well as the environment, and will work with the IEPA to ensure that marathon remediates the release,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a statement Tuesday.

Mike Firsching, of Fort Russell Veterinary, owns a dozen acres of land that extends to the pipeline. Some of the oil spilled onto his land.

“When you come back here, you would think you’re at a theme park. Everything is lit up bright. There’s noise and flashing lights and honking,” Firsching said.

As a vet, he’s no stranger to helping sick animals. When an owl covered in oil appeared in his parking lot, his team sprang into action.

“He was definitely distressed,” said Firsching. “He couldn’t fly. He couldn’t get off the ground, so I told my staff that we finished up on a surgery we were doing and said the owl is next.”

Firsching and his team bathed the owl, whom they named Ollie, and turned him over to local wildlife rehab.

Treehouse Wildlife Center has taken in and treated seven ducks, one frog, one hawk, two beavers, and three turtles. Unfortunately, several other animals died from the spill at the scene.

“All of our staff and volunteers are working hard to care for the animals entrusted to our protection,” the wildlife center said in a statement.

MPL is covering all wildlife expenses. Crews will continue to work on cleanup 24/7 until all oil is gone.