MT. VERNON, Ill. – An Illinois trooper was hurt, and a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire near Mt. Vernon earlier this week. Illinois State Police released video of the incident on Friday.

**WARNING: Viewer discretion advised for video, provided by Illinois State Police**

The shootings happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-64 at milepost 72.

According to a report from the ISP Division of Internal Investigation, a trooper stopped to assist two people stranded along the shoulder. The trooper spoke with Brandon Griffin and Christine Santos. A second trooper arrived a short time later.

During the ordeal, Illinois State Police claim Griffin and a trooper got into an altercation. A video shows troopers using a taser on Griffin just moments before he reportedly grabbed a gun from the car.

The video shows Griffin firing shots in the direction of both troopers and striking one. The other trooper then fired gunshots in response.

Illinois State Police say both officers “tactically retreated” away from the car to seek cover and give verbal commands. Later on, police discovered Griffin was deceased inside the vehicle.

One trooper, a 16-year veteran of the Illinois State Police, was wounded. The trooper was taken to a regional hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The other state trooper and Santos were not harmed during the exchange. Police say Santos was Griffin’s wife and was taken into custody without incident for violating bond conditions out of New Mexico and possessing a weapon.

Illinois State Police say the video was released after consultation with and authorization by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney. The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is also reviewing the incident.