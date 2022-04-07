WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two sisters and the suspected shooter are dead after a domestic incident over the weekend. Now Illinois State Police are releasing new dash camera footage.

The video shows the end of a police chase. Justin Cobb, 32, shoots out his driver-side and passenger-side windows before the vehicle comes to a stop. At that moment you see Cobb get out of the car with a gun aimed at officers while he drops to the ground into a shooting position.

Officers plead with him to put the gun down. Cobb then raises his gun again at the officers who then shoot him. He died from the injuries.

Last Saturday Cobb shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Jamie Joiner, 30, and her sister Jessica. She was helping Jaime move out of the home she shared with Cobb on McDonough Lake Road in Madison County.