FIELDON, Ill. — Police are searching for a suspect who may have been involved in several Metro East burglaries. The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office has released images and a video to help find the suspect.

On September 27 officers responded to a burglary alarm at Bawana’s bar and grill on Highway 100 in Fieldon, Illinois. They discovered that someone forced entry into the building and stole money and other items.

A similar burglary happened in Madison County on Clifton Terrace Road on September 25. Police have released video and images from that incident.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, call the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at 618-498-6881 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-6087.