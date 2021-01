GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A car was stolen from someone’s driveway in Granite City, Illinois while they were warming it up Wednesday.

The incident was caught on video by the homeowner’s Ring camera.

It shows the suspect opening the driver’s side door and backing the white SUV out of the driveway while a person driving a black sedan waited at the end of the driveway. When the person driving the white SUV put the car in drive, the black sedan followed closely behind.

Click here to watch the video.