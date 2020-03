Steve Kim casts his ballot during the presidential primary vote in Glendale, California on Super Tuesday. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The mayor of Chicago is urging candidates to avoid face-to-face campaigning in the hours before the primary election because of the coronavirus.

Some communities also dropped senior housing centers as polling places ahead of the Tuesday election. DuPage County shifted 17 sites to the county fairgrounds.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Tollway says drivers must pay electronically and not use cash at toll booths.

Illinois has 46 COVID-19 cases so far.