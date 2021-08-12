Visitation, funeral services to be held this weekend for fallen Brooklyn, Illinois officer

CARTERVILLE, Ill. – Visitation and funeral services for a fallen Brooklyn police officer will be held this weekend.
Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was killed in the line of duty Aug. 4.
He had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in an attempt to stop a fleeing car when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. The Dodge Charger was later located abandoned on the Missouri side of the McKinley Bridge.
On Thursday, Carterville, Illinois began to prepare for weekend services where flags now line a highway in honor of Pierce. He was from the nearby town of Carbondale.
The services will be held at John A. Logan College located at 700 Logan College Drive.
His visitation will be Friday, Aug. 13, from 2-8 p.m. with a first responders walk-through at 6 p.m.
The funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. Maks are required.