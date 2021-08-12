Visitation, funeral services to be held this weekend for fallen Brooklyn, Illinois officer

SEDALIA, MO. - Despite the heat, the fair must go on. For 119 years people have been coming to Sedalia for the Missouri State Fair.

Whether it's the corndog, the lemonade shake-up, attending a concert, or competing in a livestock show, the heat didn't scare anyone off Thursday.

"Man, it's fun to be back doing this again," Director of the Missouri State Fair Mark Wolfe said. "That's the longest two years I've ever spent, I think."

On a hot summer day in Missouri, when even the cows needed a cool day, the 119th Missouri State Fair officially kicked off.

"It feels like you're in an oven when you're out here," nine-year-old Kayleigh said while fanning herself.

Kayleigh is from Lee's Summit and traveled to Sedalia with her grandparents. She said she regularly visits the fair.

"I have been to the fair before but not this year because it's the first day of the fair," Kayleigh said. "We've seen goats, sheep, and chickens."

Last year, the fair took a different route with no concerts, grandstand events, or carnival, just a youth livestock show.