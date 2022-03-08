Volunteer firefighter honored for ‘heroic’ water rescue in St. Peters

LEBANON, Ill. — A volunteer firefighter from Lebanon, Illinois, is being honored for his heroic actions after saving a man from a car submerged in icy water in St. Charles County.

The Central County Fire Department recognizes volunteer firefighter, Brian Behlke, with an award of appreciation for his bravery and courage.

On February 10th just before 4 p.m., Central County Fire & Rescue responded to calls of a man trapped in a sinking car off Harry S. Truman Boulevard in St. Peters, Missouri.

When they arrived, they found somebody else already in the car leading the rescue efforts.

“I was driving home from work when I saw a gentleman veer off into a pretty large ditch. It was full of some ice and water, and I kind of just stepped into the instincts,” said Brain Behlke, a volunteer firefighter from Lebanon, Illinois.

Behlke, who was off duty, called 911, ran back to his car, and grabbed a tool to break one of the car’s windows. Then, he got into the car, staying with the driver in the backseat the whole time.

“I was lucky to be there at the right time at the right place,” said Behlke. “I’m glad he came out ok.”

“It’s something I’m sure anybody else would’ve done. I just guess took charge and went at it,” said Behlke.

Together, crews sawed open the car door as it slid deeper into the water and eventually got the man out, saving him.

“When he says, ‘Hey, I just did what anybody else would have done,’ the reality is hundreds of cars drove by. Hundreds of people did not do what he stepped up and did,” said Central County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen.

Many have hailed Behlke as a hero, but he doesn’t see it that way.

“I wouldn’t say hero,” he said. “It’s just something I kind of do. It’s a job I guess,” said Behlke.“I just did what I did.”

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was released shortly after.