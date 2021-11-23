Volunteers needed to set up 2,000 flags ahead of Illinois soldier’s funeral

HILLSBORO, Ill. – The Flagman’s Mission is looking for volunteers to help put up and take down flags for the funeral of Master Sgt. William Crays in Illinois.

Crays, an Army parachute rigger, died unexpectedly on Nov. 13 at a Florida medical facility. He served on five deployments to Afghanistan and once in South Korea.

Help is needed to set up more than 2,000 flags ahead of his funeral this Saturday at Hough and Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Illinois. Visitation is at 9 a.m., with the funeral following at 9 a.m.

Volunteers should meet at the funeral home on Friday at noon.

Crays will be laid to rest, with full military rites, at Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield.