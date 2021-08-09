Volunteers needed to set up 2,500 flags for funeral of fallen Brooklyn officer

CARTERVILLE, Ill.– Volunteers are needed to set up 2,500 to honor fallen officer Brian Pierce this weekend. Pierce died last Wednesday during a police pursuit over the McKinley Bridge.

Pierce’s funeral is Saturday at John. A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill. Visitation will be from 2 PM to 8 PM Friday. There will be a first responder walkthrough on Friday at 6 PM.

The flags will be set up Thursday, Aug. 12. Organizers with “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” are asking people to meet at 5 PM in the college’s parking lot.

People are also asked to bring work gloves and wear comfortable shoes. Pickup trucks are also welcome.

Organizers also need help to take down the flags after the funeral. That will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 at noon.

You can learn more information at www.theflagmanmission.org.