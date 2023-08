ALTON, Ill. – The grandpa gang is looking for volunteers to help set up the ‘Christmas Wonderland’ at Rock Spring Park in Alton, Illinois. They need people to help set up wooden displays and hang lights throughout the park.

Volunteers are able to work any time between 8:00 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday. Work begins in early September.

You can learn more at the meeting Tuesday at Meunstermann Pavilion in Gordon Moore Park. It starts at 11:00 a.m.