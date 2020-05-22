Vote-by-mail expansion approved in Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A plan to expand mail-in voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic is close to approval by the governor after the Senate OK’d it Friday.

The idea is to make it easier for voters to cast ballots and limit the number who have to go to physical locations and be exposed to the coronavirus.

The Senate approved Democratic Lake Forest Sen. Julie Morrison’s legislation 37-19.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker supports the legislation.

Applications to vote by mail would be sent to anyone who mailed in ballots in recent elections. They’d even be sent follow-up reminders in September and October if they don’t immediately respond.