Vote: Eckert’s nominated for USA Today’s Top 10 Apple Orchards list

GRAFTON, Ill. – Eckert’s is a St. Louis area family fun staple during all times of the year.
Now you can vote for Eckert’s orchard in Grafton, Illinois to move to the top spot on USA Today’s list of the ten Best Apple Orchards.
Eckert’s was ranked number 5 out of 20 on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Voting ends on Monday, August 30. The official rankings come out on September 10.
Below is a list of the 20 apple orchard nominees
- Lafayette, N.Y. – Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
- Charlottesville, Va. – Carter Mountain Orchard
- Jefferson, Iowa – Deal’s Orchard
- Hillsdale, N.J. – Demarest Farms
- Grafton, Ill. – Eckert’s Orchard
- West Chester, Pa. – Highland Orchards
- Borden, Ind. – Huber’s Orchard and Winery
- Smithfield, R.I. – Jaswell’s Farm
- Yakima, Wash. – Johnson Orchards
- Parkdale, Ore – Kiyokawa Family Orchards
- Limerick, Maine – Libby & Son U-Picks
- Blue Ridge, Ga. – Mercier Orchards
- Clintondale, N.Y. – Minard’s Family Farm
- Mount Hood, Ore. – Mt View Orchards
- Yardley, Pa. – Shadybrook Farm
- Flat Rock, N.C. – Sky Top Orchard
- New Hope, Pa. – Solebury Orchards
- Fenton, Mich. – Spicer Orchards
- Northborough, Mass. – Tougas Family Farm
- New Berlin, Wis. – Weston’s Antique Apples
Click here to vote.