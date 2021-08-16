Vote: Eckert’s nominated for USA Today’s Top 10 Apple Orchards list

GRAFTON, Ill. – Eckert’s is a St. Louis area family fun staple during all times of the year.

Now you can vote for Eckert’s orchard in Grafton, Illinois to move to the top spot on USA Today’s list of the ten Best Apple Orchards.

Eckert’s was ranked number 5 out of 20 on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Voting ends on Monday, August 30. The official rankings come out on September 10.

Below is a list of the 20 apple orchard nominees

Lafayette, N.Y. – Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

Charlottesville, Va. – Carter Mountain Orchard

Jefferson, Iowa – Deal’s Orchard

Hillsdale, N.J. – Demarest Farms

Grafton, Ill. – Eckert’s Orchard

West Chester, Pa. – Highland Orchards

Borden, Ind. – Huber’s Orchard and Winery

Smithfield, R.I. – Jaswell’s Farm

Yakima, Wash. – Johnson Orchards

Parkdale, Ore – Kiyokawa Family Orchards

Limerick, Maine – Libby & Son U-Picks

Blue Ridge, Ga. – Mercier Orchards

Clintondale, N.Y. – Minard’s Family Farm

Mount Hood, Ore. – Mt View Orchards

Yardley, Pa. – Shadybrook Farm

Flat Rock, N.C. – Sky Top Orchard

New Hope, Pa. – Solebury Orchards

Fenton, Mich. – Spicer Orchards

Northborough, Mass. – Tougas Family Farm

New Berlin, Wis. – Weston’s Antique Apples

