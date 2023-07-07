EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Walgreens plans to close its distribution center in Edwardsville next month, eliminating around 400 jobs in the Metro East.

Walgreens announced the closure as it also plans to restructure and cut hundreds of jobs in thje Chicagoland, according to a report from the Chicago Sun Times.

The Edwardsville distribution center is located at 28 Gateway Commerce Center Dr. One city spokesperson tells FOX 2 the expected closing date is August 28, though officials are awaiting more information on plans.

Zoe Kray, a spokeperson for Walgreens, shared the following statement with FOX 2 on the upcoming situation:

“As we continue to transform our business into a consumer-centric healthcare company, we are focused on aligning our operational structure to best serve our patients and customers including how we use our network of stores to ship orders to our patients’ and customers’ homes. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close our e-commerce distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., later this summer resulting in the elimination of approximately 400 roles. We are grateful for the many contributions our team members at this facility have made and we are committed to supporting them during this transition.”

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.