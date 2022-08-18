MADISON, Ill. – The fire at a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois is still burning.

This is more than a week after it started. From Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX, you can see smoke from smoldering debris.

It’s been like this since the fire eight days ago. Since then firefighters have been returning three times every 24 hours to pour more water on the hot debris. There’s still no word on a cause.

There is also concern from the people who live in Madison and first responders who await an EPA report on what’s in the smoke and soot covering the area.