Warehouse owner speaks on massive Sauget fire

SAUGET, Ill. – A warehouse fire that raged on for around seven hours straight in Sauget, Illinois is finally under control. On Thursday night, the whole area was lit up by fire trucks as firefighters battled the flames Friday night, there is just a strong smell of smoke as the building smolders.

More than 30 fire departments battled the blaze that caused high flames and plumes of smoke to be seen for miles.

“Fifteen to 20 tanker trucks had to come in to keep the water supply coming for the water tanks that were shooting down at the fire itself,” said Richard Sauget, the owner of the warehouse.

Aerial footage from our Bommarito Automotive SkyFox captured the fire that destroyed five bays on the 360,000 square-foot property. Sauget was on site to see the aftermath.

“We’ve been basically having the insurance people come and look at the site see what happened, the story and how it happened,” he said.

Sauget says some tenants were working on a car in a bay. That is where the fire sparked and spread to the roof. He says no one was hurt.

Most tenants had been doing business at the warehouse together for 20 to 30 years. He says the next few weeks will be the cleanup.

Workers are not much of an issue, as so many needed work with the status of the economy.

Sauget’s demeanor was calm, saying he was grateful for no injuries and for the efforts of first responders.

Sauget says there are people monitoring the site day and night in the case there’s any more pop up fires.