Warrenton woman dies, child seriously injured in single-vehicle car crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 28-year-old woman and seriously injured a child.

The crash happened Friday around 4:21 p.m.

John B. McCutcheon, 51, Warrenton, Missouri, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer northbound I-55 just north of milepost 46 in Mt. Olive when a rear tire fell off the vehicle causing him to lose control, according to an Illinois State Police preliminary report.

The vehicle then traveled into the center median and overturned. Front seat passenger, Katelynn K. Cook-McCutcheon, Warrenton, Missouri, was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to a regional hospital where she later died.

One child passenger was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver and the other child passengers were transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The driver was cited for operating a vehicle in an unsafe condition and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.