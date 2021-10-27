Washington Park mayor to call for assistance in rebuilding Village Hall

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The mayor of Washington Park, Leonard Moore, plans to call for emergency assistance from neighboring municipalities to rebuild a municipal building that was engulfed by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Mutual aid from State Park, French Village, Fairmont City, and Caseyville fire departments was called to fight the fire just before 2 p.m. The heavy, black smoke could be seen for miles.

A total of 15 men and women made it out with no injuries, according to firefighters. The roof and part of the walls crumbled beneath the heat of the blaze.

Village Hall housed the fire, police, street, and public works departments.

“The administration side of the police department is looking like it’s going to be a total loss,” Washington Park Fire Chief Ronnie Harris said.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was over the scene.

“Hopefully, they give us another building for the village of Washington Park. The services are going to continue. All public department works, all fire department and all police services will continue,” Harris said.

Much of the fire department’s equipment is gone. Some of the keys to police vehicles and other items are still lost.

In the meantime, Chief Harris said fire trucks and staff will be moved into another location.

“We have to sit down and get our heads together and see where we go from there,” Washington Park Village Trustee Clyde Jackson said.

Other fire departments that helped put out the fire donated equipment to help in the meantime.