Washington Park pleads for state’s help months after devastating building fire

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — Officials in Washington Park, Illinois, are asking the state for help after a fire destroyed a municipal building that housed the village’s police, fire, and public works departments.

It’s been four months since the fire, and the village is having a hard time recovering.

“We are asking no more and no less than any other community would ask if they were in our situation,” said Washington Park Mayor Leonard Moore.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over the scene on Oct. 26 with exclusive footage of the roof and parts of the walls crumbling in the heat of the blaze.

On Tuesday, Moore and several first responders stood in front of the damaged building pleading for help from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and other state leaders.

“We need help. We’ve been needing help since the day of the fire,” said Moore. “We’ve just been neglected, looked over. Washington Park has never had a lot of finances, so we’ve always been cash-strapped. Most of the money that we get in for our budget is pretty much allocated for as it comes in. So, we’re just asking for help.”



Also, just two weeks ago, a mainstay convenience store went up in flames just when the town was trying to get back on its feet. A fire erupted at the Crown Food Mart while the store was open, but everyone made it out safely.

“As a citizen and second as a mayor, it’s a hurtful feeling abandoned. No respect, it’s disappointing. If it was any other community that suffered the same loss that we suffered in Washington Park, I can guarantee you they would not be standing here four months later pleading for help,” said Moore.

FOX 2 reached out to the governor’s office for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication. Meanwhile, Moore said he hopes Pritzker will lend a helping hand to a community in desperate need.