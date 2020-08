GODFREY, Ill.- A child has died in a hit-and-run crash in Godfrey this afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s office says it happened on West Delmar near Pine Grove Lane around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was in custody just after 6:00 p.m. The sheriff says the suspect was driving a dark-colored crew cab pickup, possibly a Dodge Ram with extensive front bumper damage.

The 3-year-old girl chased her dog into the street when she was hit by the truck. She was airlifted to a hospital and pronounced dead.