East St. Louis announces citywide curfew following shooting that left seven injured

EAST ST. LOUIS – Three suspects are in custody after an hours-long stand-off in East St. Louis that ended early this morning. Authorities believe the three are connected with an East St. Louis shooting that left seven people hurt Thursday afternoon.

The stand-off ended at the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 6th Street in East St. Louis around 2 a.m. Friday. FOX 2 photographer Jason Maxwell heard at least two large bangs from the SWAT team.

Not too long after that, the three suspects were arrested.

In a late Friday afternoon news conference, officials said some of the seven who were injured were innocent bystanders, but did not elaborate on a motive behind the shooting other than to say the three in custody are known to police.

A citywide curfew is going into effect starting at Midnight Friday, until 6 a.m.