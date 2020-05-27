Gov. Pritzker stops by St. Clair County testing site

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker held his daily briefing this afternoon in East St Louis Wednesday at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center, which is also acting as a state testing center.

The state testing site is a drive-thru facility and can handle up to 500 samples a day. Anyone can receive testing there. The Illinois National Guard is helping run the location.

Contact tracing is the second element of what has been dubbed a test-and-trace effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The governor says COVID-19 testing sites are crucial.

Gov. Pritzker also discussed St. Clair County’s role in a pilot contact tracing program launched by the state.

He updated the public on the spread of COVID-19 and provided more details about Phase III of his Restore Illinois plan, the statewide initiative to ramp up local health departments’ ability to contact people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Illinois is reporting 114,306 coronavirus cases and 5,083 deaths. That is an increase of 1,111 cases and 160 new deaths in the state.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website, St. Clair County has 1,035 cases and 73 deaths. You can find detailed information about the cases on the state’s coronavirus site.

You can also find a coronavirus testing site near you by looking at our map of locations in the area.