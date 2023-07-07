SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a multi-year program to improve roadways in Illinois at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The Fiscal Year 2024-29 Proposed Highway and Multimodal Improvement Program is expected to invest more than $40 billion into improving roads, bridges, bike and pedestrian accommodations, railways, airports, and waterways.

“Over the next six years, we’re investing over $40 billion to improve all modes of transportation across our great state. That means better roads and bridges, modernized transit and aviation, and expanded and faster passenger rail service,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois has increased safety, efficiency, and opportunities for residents all over the state — and over the next few years, we will keep building on that progress, with all 102 counties of Illinois included in the multi-year program.”

According to IDOT, some of the projects coming to Central Illinois include:

U.S. 24/Illinois 9: $135.1 Million to expand four lanes on 8.6 miles and bridge replacement from Banner to Kingston Mines.

$128 Million for a bridge replacement over the Illinois River at Henry. Illinois 29: $64 million for the reconstruction of 2.9 miles and the addition of a bi-directional left turn lane from Gardner Lane to the McClugage Bridge.

$71.4 Million for interchange reconstruction and bridge replacement on Illinois 8/116 over the Tazewell & Peoria Railroad and Illinois 29 in East Peoria. Illinois 116: $44.7 million for the reconstruction of 3.1 miles from Washington Street to Griswold Street.

$56.5 million for bridge replacements, railroad flagger and other improvements over BNSF and UP Railroads at western city limits of Peoria. U.S. 150: $78.3 million for a new bridge deck, bridge superstructure rehabilitation, bridge painting, bridge repair and railroad flagger over Illinois 29 and the Illinois River.

$24.5 million for a bridge replacement over the Mackinaw River. Illinois 9/U.S. 150/U.S. 51 Business: $58.6 million for reconstruction of 1.3 miles, resurfacing on 6.2 miles, ADA improvements, curb and gutter, traffic signal replacement and bridge deck repairs from Martin Luther King Drive to Carnahan Drive.

$25.5 million for resurfacing and widening of 5.1 miles, ADA improvements and traffic signal modernization from Gregory Street/Bowles Street in Normal to Olive Street in Bloomington. I-74 in McLean County: $21 million for resurfacing 10 miles, including ramps, from Township Road 90 south of Carlock to I-55 north of Normal.

Information on more projects by Illinois districts is available here.