Gov. Pritzker gives coronavirus update; more than 2,300 new cases

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 and more than 40 new deaths.

As of Monday afternoon, the state has 63,840 confirmed cases; 2,662 people have died from COVID-19. More than 333,000 tests have been performed statewide.

The state has been operating under a modified stay-at-home order since Friday, May 1.

After learning of Illinoisans heading outside in droves over the weekend, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated the importance of maintaining social distancing and wearing a face mask when outdoors.

“I want to remind everybody that, right now, it’s a mistake,” Pritzker said.

The governor was asked if he would recommend people be arrested or ticketed for gathering in large groups. At present, police are asking crowds to disperse.

Pritzker said while “persistently defiant” people could be arrested and put in jail, he does not believe it should be a first or second option. The governor said he would defer to local law enforcement in addressing large gatherings that defy stay-at-home orders.