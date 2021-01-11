Watch: Gov. Pritzker holds COVID-19 briefing as some Illinois regions could see relaxed restrictions this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to hold a COVID press briefing this afternoon. It comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health announces 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

There also are 53 additional deaths, bringing the total in the state to 17,627 deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 1.033,526 COVID-19 cases.

Even as some states continue to see a surge in new COVID-19 infections, a post-holiday rise appears to have leveled off in Illinois, opening the possibility for qualifying regions to see a lessening of restrictions this week.

As Illinois seems to have avoided a major post-holiday surge of COVID-19, Governor JB Pritzker said last week that qualifying regions could begin moving down to less-restrictive mitigation measures starting January 15.

State health officials picked January 15 because it represented one full incubation period after the New Year’s holiday, Pritzker said. As of Monday, only three regions meet the metrics for moving to “Tier 2” mitigations, although many are on the cusp of qualifying.