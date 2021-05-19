Major Metro East roads and bridges to be improved with $20.7B construction plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) unveiled a $20.7B plan for improving the state’s roads and bridges. The work will take place over the next six years.

The money will be used to improve 2,779 miles of roads and 7.9 M square feet of bridge decks. Project selection was based on objective criteria, such as pavement conditions, traffic volumes, and crash history.

In the Metro East it will include the following projects:

Interstate 55/64/US40/IL3 and ramps at the Poplar Street Complex

Interstate 64/US50 from west of Greenmount Road to 1.1 miles west of IL 158 in St. Clair County

Interstate 255/US50 from IL 3 at Columbia to IL 15, including the Jefferson Barracks Bridge

Interstate 270 at Mississippi River to the Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge and IL 3

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and spur economic growth.

The projects will be funded by the Rebuild Illinois capitol plan and reinforce the state as a transportation hub. The work will build on the improvements already made to more than 2,700 miles of roads and 290 bridges in the state under Rebuild Illinois.

Gov. Pritzker also announced the return of full Amtrak service beginning July 19. He says this comes as 64% of residents age 18 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.