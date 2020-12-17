43,000 additional COVID vaccines arrive in Illinois Thursday

ILLINOIS – In Governor J.B. Pritzker’s daily COVID briefing, he announced 43,00 additional vaccines arrived in the state Thursday

The additional doses created a total of 109,000 vaccines for the state.

Pritzker said the vaccines have safely been delivered to their final destinations and distribution to healthcare workers have already begun with more vaccines scheduled daily.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,828 new confirmed and possible cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Thursday. This number includes 181 additional deaths.

Overall, the state is reporting a total of 879,428 cases including 14,835 deaths in 102 counties in.

Pritzker advises everyone to continue to help protect one another during the Christmas holiday.

For Illinois COVID updates visit coronavirus.illinois.gov.