Six died in Amazon facility collapse in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It was announced that six people died and another was injured Friday night in the Amazon facility collapse caused by the tornado that touched down in Edwardsville, Illinois.

An additional 45 people made it out safely. Rescue operations have now shifted to recovery operations.

The National Weather Service’s survey found EF-3 damage, however, the survey is ongoing and the tornado’s rating may increase.

