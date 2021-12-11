Six died in Amazon facility collapse in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It was announced that six people died and another was injured Friday night in the Amazon facility collapse caused by the tornado that touched down in Edwardsville, Illinois.

An additional 45 people made it out safely. Rescue operations have now shifted to recovery operations.

Edwardsville Fire Chief: SIX fatalities confirmed after tornado hit Amazon warehouse. Rescue operations have now shifted to recovery operations. pic.twitter.com/6pQDjTGV1S — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) December 11, 2021

The National Weather Service’s survey found EF-3 damage, however, the survey is ongoing and the tornado’s rating may increase.

Storm survey update: We have found at least EF-3 damage 2.3 miles NE of Pontoon Beach at the Amazon Facility. NOTE – this survey is still ongoing and the rating for this tornado may increase. To follow along as we rate damage – check out this website: https://t.co/yMJcRHs2ya pic.twitter.com/5Tf8vSlCwP — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 11, 2021