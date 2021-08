World Wide Technology Raceway where NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 is underway

MADISON, Ill. – Live pics from the World Wide Technology Raceway where the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 is underway. Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox is over the track.

Here is a list of race day activities:

Friday, August 20 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200

11 a.m. – Spectator gates open

11:30-12:15 p.m. – Indy Lights practice

12:30-1 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 practice

1:15-2:25 p.m. – Vintage Indy Cars

3-3:30 p.m. – Indy Lights qualifying

3:45-4:30 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

4:45-5:10 p.m. – Vintage Indy Cars

5:30 p.m. – First Indy Lights race (75 laps).

7:35 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gateway 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).



Saturday, August 21 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta

and Valvoline NTT IndyCar Series

9 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9:15-10:05 a.m. – Vintage Indy Cars

11:30-11:50 a.m. – Indy Pro 2000 warm-up laps

12:15-1:45 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series practice

2:05-2:25 p.m. – Indy Lights warm-up laps

2:45 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 race (55 laps or 45 minutes)

4-5 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

5:30 p.m. – Second Indy Lights race (75 laps)

6:30 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show

7:10 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:40 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline and Axalta (260 laps, 325 miles)

9:50 p.m. – Fan track walk (approximately five minutes after the checkered flag)

10:15-11:45 p.m. – Monster Energy Boom After the Zoom concert featuring Steel Panther