Man charged with murdering Illinois State Trooper arraignment

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The man accused of killing an Illinois State Trooper was arraigned Friday on federal charges.

Christopher Grant, 46, has been charged with murder, along with drug and gun charges. He’ll remain jailed until his trial begins.

Trooper Nick Hopkins was killed in August 2019 while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.

Special safety arrangements were made in the East St. Louis Federal Courthouse, which is still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The setting was surreal. Everyone wore masks with seating limited to ensure social distancing.

Grant appeared in an orange St. Clair County Jail jumpsuit, speaking softly as he answered a series of “yes-no” questions from the judge.

There in the same room sat Grant and Whitney Hopkins, the widow of the slain trooper. Grant seemed to avoid looking in her direction.

Grant was arraigned on eight counts total, including four related to alleged crack cocaine distribution from a home on 42nd Street in East St. Louis; three for alleged weapons offenses; and one for the alleged discharge of a firearm to murder Trooper Nick Hopkins. It carries a possible death sentence.

Grant was aware he’d be on a “short leash,” said attorney Preston Humphrey, Grant’s public defender.

Humphrey asked Southern Illinois District Court Judge Mark Beatty to set bond for his release with home confinement.

Through his public defender, he entered a plea of not guilty.

Nick Hopkins is survived by Whitney, their two daughters, and son. The children are all under the age of 5.

Hopkins was part of a tactical team serving a drug warrant at Grant’s home.

Hopkins had just attached chains to pull down a set of bars over Grant’s front door when Grant fired three shots through the door as Hopkins turned to leave the front porch, said Assistant US Attorney Ali Summers.

One bullet hit Hopins in the head and killed him.

Nine loaded guns were found in the home, including the murder weapon, and Grant admitted to the shooting, Summers said.

Testing showed one of the guns had been used in three separate shooting incidents in St. Clair County, including a double homicide in East St. Louis, she said.

There was no claim that Grant was actually involved in those crimes.

Grant claimed he’d recently been robbed prior to the shooting and was sleeping on a coach with a loaded weapon for protection, she added.

Grant’s loved ones gathered at the courthouse wearing masks with the words “ban no-knock warrants.”

Humphrey reminded the court Grant was presumed innocent and that his criminal history included no convictions for violent crimes.

Still, the judge ordered Grant held with no bond through the duration of his trial, which is set for August 18. That is less than a week before the one-year anniversary of Hopkins’ death.