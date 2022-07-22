URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman said she caught a meteor traveling across the sky overnight Friday. The meteor was caught around 1 a.m. Friday in Three Willows, near the Cunningham and Perkins area.

There are over 100 reports to the American Meteor Society about the object in Midwestern skies. The reports range from Wisconsin to Tennessee with a lot of reports centered on Indianapolis and Chicago.

The videos show a bright object with a green tint streaking through the night sky. It is not yet clear if it was a meteor or something else.