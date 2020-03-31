Watch: Pritzker announces extension of stay-at-home order for Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor J.B. Pritzker announced an extension of Illinois’ statewide stay-at-home order during Tuesday afternoon’s briefing.

After conversations with epidemiologists, mathematicians, and modelers, Governor Pritzker said on Wednesday he will sign a new executive order extending the state’s stay-at-home guidelines through the end of April.

The initial order was slated to end April 7.

The Illinois Department of Public Health updated numbers of positive tests and deaths linked to COVID-19 during the briefing.

On Tuesday, Illinois reported 99 deaths and 5,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19; that’s a jump of nearly 1,000 cases in a single day.

Over the weekend, Pritzker said he expects the state to increase the number of tests it conducts daily, from an average of 4,000 per day to 10,000 per day.