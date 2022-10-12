WATERLOO, Ill. — The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing happened Tuesday night. The card drawn was a Joker. The jackpot is now up to $350,100, the largest pot ever for this drawing.

The Waterloo Queen of Harts posted on its Facebook page about the drawing from last night.

“Jackpot was $351,600. Card 41 was drawn and it was a Joker. The winner received $500 for his ticket being drawn, as well as $1000 for revealing a joker.”

“This is the largest crowd we have ever experienced and the largest amount of money in the pot that we have had also,” said Lori Matzenbacher, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Waterloo, Illinois.

Part of the proceeds from the Queen of Hearts go to the school. They started this fundraiser in November 2017.

The Queen of Hearts is a game where tickets are sold each week. Once a ticket is bought, the patron’s name is put in a container. A name is drawn from the container, and the contestant will try to choose the queen of hearts from the deck of cards. If they find the queen of hearts, then they win the jackpot. If not, the game continues on until next week.

The drawings are held every Tuesday night at Outsiders in Waterloo at 7:00 p.m. Ticket sales end at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night and can be purchased the next day at noon for the next week at Outsiders.