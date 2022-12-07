WATERLOO, Ill. – The jackpot is now over a million dollars in the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing. The seven of hearts was drawn last night. Your next chance to win is Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

The raffle is part of a fundraiser for Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. Tickets are sold at the Outsider Tavern on Market Street. You must be at least 21 years old and have a driver’s license number to purchase a $1 ticket. You can buy as many tickets as they want.

Queen of Hearts players buy a chance to draw a card. If their number is drawn from the jar, they have the opportunity to draw the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards. They get the jackpot if they find the queen. If they don’t draw the Queen of Hearts, then the player gets $500, and the jackpot grows even bigger.

Market Street has been closed in Waterloo on drawing nights to make the area safer and to accommodate the large crowds.