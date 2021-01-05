Way of Lights ends on a bright spot with record-breaking season

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Our Lady of the Snows’ Way of Lights has flipped the switch on its elaborate Christmas display, ending the 2020 season.

“Last night was the first night where the lights did not turn on,” said Father David Uribe, OMI, director of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. “I can look out the front windows and they lights were not on so I experienced it a little bit darker than usual.”

The way of lights smashed records despite COVID-19, up by the thousands.

“I think we ended about 2,300 more cars than last year,” Father Uribe said.

The 51st year brought some changes due to the pandemic, but being traditionally a drive-thru display, the church had no trouble attracting guests and staying COVID friendly.

“Looking at it from two years ago from 2018, we’ve actually doubled,” Uribe said. “I certainly believe people had an itch to get out of their houses, but also because we never imagined that we’d have to celebrate Christmas in this fashion through a pandemic where we had to be socially distanced.”

The surge in visitors helping grow donation amounts, and vendors noticing the benefits as well, like Cathy Holguin.

“It seemed really busy out here. There was a lot of people enjoying the lights,” Holguin said.

With the lights turned off this week, take down is well under way for the vendors, animal caretakers, and the entire lights display.

“It’s kind of sad. We enjoy doing it,” Holguin said. “We enjoy seeing all the people every day.”

The end to the season comes with less crowds and people visiting the shrine, but also comes with some time to reflect and plan ahead.

The shrine is extremely thankful for the support they received in the difficult year. They are still counting the final donations, but they expect the numbers to be higher than all the years past.