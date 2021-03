MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – Monroe County, Illinois is postponing its COVID vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, March 18 because of the weather.

It will now take place Friday, March 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo, Illinois.

The county has received about 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Pre-registration is not necessary, but the vaccines are only for residents of Monroe County and people must show proof of residency.