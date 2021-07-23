Well-known racing family reunited at Tri-City Speedway

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The annual Russ Wallace Memorial took on special meaning Friday night.

This was the first time his three sons, who went on to become NASCAR Cup drivers, were able to join each other for the event at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City.

The racing family is well-known for their St. Louis area roots and support of the racing community. The track owners offered up a surprise, converting two of their stock cars to resemble vehicles Wallace once raced.

“We made them a replica of his,” track owner Tammy Gundaker said.

“These paint schemes, I remember them like it was yesterday,” NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace said. “It meant a lot to us, there’s no doubt about that.”

Kenny Wallace credited the Gundaker family for promoting racing, paying tribute to his father, and helping to bring his brothers back to the dirt track where they have fond memories.

“I’m emotionally happy that they’re here,” he said.