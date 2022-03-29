ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A St. Clair County woman who died in an apartment fire Monday was a well-known tavern manager.

Stacy Gale, 51, was inside her apartment above Dave’s West End Tavern in St. Libory, Illinois when a fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Gale had worked at Dave’s West End Tavern for ten years. The tavern’s owner and two passing motorists tried to go upstairs to rescue her, but the heavy smoke and flames forced them back.

“I live across the street, and when I got there at about 10:35 p.m., there were flames coming out of the upstairs apartment,” said St. Libory Fire Chief Casey Trentman.

Employees had been planning for the tavern’s 35th anniversary in May. The owner said he doesn’t know if they will reopen because there’s too much smoke and water damage.

St. Libory is a small town of about 600 people in eastern St. Clair County, where everyone seemingly knows everyone. The community is mourning Gale and remembering her life.

“She was awesome. She was very caring. She helped a lot of people get bartending jobs,” said bartender Amy Decker.

“Especially in a small town where everybody here is pretty close. All the first responders knew the victim and her family. It’s tough at times,” Trentman added.

Workers at the tavern said they believe the fire started in the upstairs apartment. Fire officials could not confirm if that’s where it began. Since there was a fatality, the Illinois State Fire Marshal will investigate.