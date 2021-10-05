Wentzville man pleads guilty to gruesome killing of Illinois lawyer

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Wentzville man has pled guilty in court today to murder and armed robbery charges for a heinous crime. Timothy M. Banowetz, 30, is charged with killing Illinois lawyer Randy Gori, zip-tying his family, robbing them, and stealing their vehicle.

Banowetz is facing 10 charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft, and unlawful restraint in Gori’s death. He entered a guilty plea as the trial was set to begin. The plea bargain between he and the prosecution team was approved by Madison County Judge Kyle Napp.

The plea bargain included Banowetz pleading guilty to Count 1, First Degree Murder. The sentencing possibilities in that county include 20-60 years in prison. The state agreed to cap its request for the sentence to 60 years.

Banowetz also pleaded guilty to Counts 5 & 6. Those two counts carried a possible sentence of six to 10 years. The plea bargain gives him a day for day credit on those counts, and also allows them to be served concurrently. However, they must be served consecutive to the murder plea.

All other counts were dismissed via the plea arrangement. Banowetz will be sentenced at a later date. At sentencing, he will be allowed to address the court on his behalf.

Investigators found a black Ford F-150 truck abandoned near Gori’s home on January 4, 2020. The license plates were removed from the vehicle and were inside the vehicle

A piece of paper with a Google map of the area was found inside the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle is Timothy Banowetz. He was not found in the area. The home where Gori was found dead is around 2,900 feet from where officers found the abandoned truck.

Police found Gori, 47, with his throat slit open and suffering from multiple stab wounds, on January 4 at around 9:00 pm on Mooney Creek Road n Madison County Illinois. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His hands were bound behind his back with zip ties. He lived at the address. His black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was missing from the scene.

Police say that Gori’s teenaged children were held captive during the incident. Their hands were also zip-tied.

They later told investigators about the incident. The children said that it all happened after they returned home after dinner. The suspect ran up to their father after they parked their SUV and claimed that he had a gun. He forced them all to the ground and bound them with zip ties. He searched their home and demanded money. He took their cellphones and their father’s wallet.

Prosecutors say that he got around $4,000-$5,000 from the kitchen. They say he was actually carrying a fake gun and a military-style knife.

Video surveillance from the scene shows the suspect approaching the victims after they got home, forcing them to the ground, and going to search the home.

Banowetz approached Major Case Squad investigators on January 6, 2020. He told them that he was searching for his vehicle. The truck had been towed earlier that day.

Gori’s stolen Rolls-Royce SUV was found abandoned around 1,000 feet from where Banowetz’s vehicle was found in the woods. He was placed under arrest. Prosecutors say he had bloodstains on his clothing. Investigators later determined that it is Randy Gori’s blood. He had over $4,000 in cash on him and a note outlining preparations for the crime.

The list said:

Watch with binoculars from the woods.

Use gun and knife to subdue.

Ziptie hands and ductape mouth.

Have withdraw 4-6 million from bank.

Kill all of them and tasks zip ties and duct tape off.

Burn bodies and house.

Investigators also say that Banowetz used the internet to research Gori and plan the murder. Prosecutors did not elaborate as to how the children survived.

The defense agreed that the evidence presented was sufficient to proceed to trial.