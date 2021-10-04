Wentzville man’s trial for Metro East attorney’s death begins today

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Wentzville, Missouri man’s trial for the fatal stabbing of a prominent Metro East attorney begins Monday.

Timothy M. Banowetz, 30, is charged with killing Illinois lawyer Randy Gori. Banowetz is also facing several counts, including armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint. He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Gori was found dead in his Madison County home the night of January 4, 2020. His black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was missing from the scene. The luxury vehicle was found the next morning and police said they had a “strong person of interest” in custody. Banowetz was charged soon after.

The Major Case Squad said their investigation showed there were two children inside Gori’s home at the time of the incident. The spokesperson said Gori’s actions likely saved lives, and he was a hero in the incident.

Gori was well known in Edwardsville and the St. Louis area for contributing to the community.

Just three weeks before he was killed, Gori and Edwardsville officials announced the city’s new ice rink facility would be named ‘The Gori Family Ice Complex’ after a major donation from Gori.

Banowetz is facing 10 charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft, and unlawful restraint in Gori’s death.