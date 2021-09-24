What Illinois counties have the lowest hospital bed capacity?

(STACKER) The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.
The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S.
Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Crawford County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 38.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 589 (110 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (7,711 fully vaccinated)
- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#49. Tazewell County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 35.6% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 53.6% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 197 (259 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (64,891 fully vaccinated)
- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#48. Whiteside County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 35.6% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 4.3% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 281 (155 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (25,531 fully vaccinated)
- 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#47. Williamson County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 34.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 27.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 526 (350 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (28,152 fully vaccinated)
- 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#46. Macoupin County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 34.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 387 (174 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (19,633 fully vaccinated)
- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#45. Clay County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 32.9% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 804 (106 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (4,152 fully vaccinated)
- 40.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#44. Wabash County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 30.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 573 (66 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (4,694 fully vaccinated)
- 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#43. Christian County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 28.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 619 (200 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (12,356 fully vaccinated)
- 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#42. Perry County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 27.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 397 (83 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (7,190 fully vaccinated)
- 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#41. Jersey County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 26.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 27.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 161 (35 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (10,169 fully vaccinated)
- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#40. Knox County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 26.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 23.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 388 (193 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (22,594 fully vaccinated)
- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#39. Grundy County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 23.3% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 8.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 184 (94 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (21,834 fully vaccinated)
- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#38. Jackson County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 23.3% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 18.8% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 398 (226 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (22,669 fully vaccinated)
- 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#37. Kankakee County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 21.9% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 26.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 328 (360 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (43,717 fully vaccinated)
- 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#36. Clinton County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 20.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 229 (86 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (16,829 fully vaccinated)
- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#35. Jo Daviess County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 20.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 207 (44 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (14,073 fully vaccinated)
- 25.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
#34. Fulton County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 17.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 10.1% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 387 (133 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (14,897 fully vaccinated)
- 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#33. Stephenson County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 16.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 10.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 285 (127 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (22,250 fully vaccinated)
- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#32. Macon County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 13.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 20.3% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 327 (340 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (43,255 fully vaccinated)
- 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#31. Hamilton County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 13.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 505 (41 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (2,548 fully vaccinated)
- 40.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#30. Madison County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.6% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 21.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 261 (687 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (125,210 fully vaccinated)
- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#29. Rock Island County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.6% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 40.6% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 219 (311 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (65,786 fully vaccinated)
- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#28. McLean County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 4.3% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 244 (418 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (87,103 fully vaccinated)
- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#27. Adams County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.9% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 301 (197 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (28,759 fully vaccinated)
- 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#26. Edgar County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 489 (84 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (6,317 fully vaccinated)
- 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#25. Ford County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 4.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 100.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 177 (23 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (5,852 fully vaccinated)
- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#24. Kane County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 4.3% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 141 (750 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (271,220 fully vaccinated)
- 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#23. Winnebago County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.8% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 207 (585 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (128,258 fully vaccinated)
- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#22. Logan County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 213 (61 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (11,713 fully vaccinated)
- 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#21. Schuyler County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 177 (12 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (3,281 fully vaccinated)
- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#20. St. Clair County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 10.1% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 154 (400 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (125,098 fully vaccinated)
- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#19. Marion County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 14.5% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 481 (179 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (13,229 fully vaccinated)
- 32.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#18. Sangamon County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 1.4% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 14.5% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 251 (488 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (104,732 fully vaccinated)
- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
#17. Peoria County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 1.4% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 8.7% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 203 (363 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (89,391 fully vaccinated)
- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#16. McHenry County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 4.1% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 92.8% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 145 (446 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (158,876 fully vaccinated)
- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#15. Cook County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 4.1% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.8% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 123 (6,344 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (2,839,879 fully vaccinated)
- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
#14. McDonough County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 52.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 138 (41 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (11,578 fully vaccinated)
- 26.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#13. DuPage County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 8.2% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 13.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 133 (1,226 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (560,694 fully vaccinated)
- 14.9% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
#12. DeKalb County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 191 (200 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (45,393 fully vaccinated)
- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#11. Hancock County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.6% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 344 (61 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (6,970 fully vaccinated)
- 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#10. Woodford County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 12.3% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 143 (55 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (17,503 fully vaccinated)
- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#9. Lake County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 16.4% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.2% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 137 (952 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (405,311 fully vaccinated)
- 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Illinois
#8. Jefferson County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 17.8% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 20.3% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 342 (129 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (12,871 fully vaccinated)
- 35.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#7. Will County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 20.5% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.8% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 152 (1,049 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (359,995 fully vaccinated)
- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#6. Champaign County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 23.3% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.2% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 179 (375 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (110,181 fully vaccinated)
- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#5. Ogle County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 26.0% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 100.0% more availability than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 284 (144 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (23,027 fully vaccinated)
- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#4. Coles County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 44.9% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 446 (226 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (18,628 fully vaccinated)
- 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#3. Morgan County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 44.9% more full than Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 226 (76 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (14,523 fully vaccinated)
- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#2. Lawrence County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 657 (103 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.8% (4,513 fully vaccinated)
- 45.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
#1. Union County, IL
- Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 37.0% more full than Illinois overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 69% full in Illinois overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 270 (45 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (7,408 fully vaccinated)
- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois