What’s that smell? Wind sends smoke from Kansas wildfires to Chicago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are smelling smoke from central Kansas to northern Illinois today. The National Weather Service says that Wednesday night’s high winds are sending smoke 600 miles across a major portion of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service put Kansas under a red flag warning on Wednesday due to the low humidity and high winds. Along with wildfires, the wind also caused low visibility on Kansas roads due to blowing dust.

“Any early risers out there may smell smoke. Have no fear – there are no fires nearby. The smoke is actually from Kansas, traveling some 600 miles overnight with the strong southwest winds,” tweets the National Weather Service in Chicago.

The fire sending the smoke all the way to Chicago is located in Ellis County. The wildfires spread to the town of Paradise, Kansas. KAKE-TV reporter tweeted images of homes and other buildings burning. The top wind speed in Paradise on Wednesday was 86 mph.

We are getting reports of the smell of smoke – it is likely from the fires in central Kansas and the strong westerly winds pushing smoke eastward. Black spots indicate heat on satellite: pic.twitter.com/Y5kdFYioYA — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) December 16, 2021

Any early risers out there may smell smoke. Have no fear – there are no fires nearby. The smoke is actually from Kansas, traveling some 600 miles overnight with the strong southwest winds. #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 16, 2021

Update on fires in north-central Kansas. https://t.co/z1xOTSCSk5 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 16, 2021

House totally engulfed in flames off of Hwy 281 about 10 miles north of Russell. No firefighters around. Checking now is everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/JwMgyDkR4a — Eli Higgins (@EliTheTVGuy) December 16, 2021

These are some of the craziest conditions I've ever seen. I don't know what the winds were, but I literally couldn't keep my footing. This is 30 miles south of Salina on I-135. STAY INSIDE. #KAKENews pic.twitter.com/3Kuq0m6T35 — Eli Higgins (@EliTheTVGuy) December 15, 2021