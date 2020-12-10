When Ameren Illinois customers will see a reduced bill

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Ameren Illinois residential customers will pay a reduced rate starting in 2021.

The plan was approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission. Ameren Illinois said their typical customer will save approximately $12 per year “on the delivery portion of their electric bill.”

This is approximately a $48.7 million overall reduction. It is the seventh overall rate decrease since the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act was passed in 2011.

“Under performance-based ratemaking, Ameren Illinois is constructing a smarter electric infrastructure, reducing the number and duration of outages and keeping customer rates stable,” said Richard Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois.

Click here for more information on Ameren Illinois’ electric and gas modernization programs.