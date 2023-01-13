ILLINOIS – Dozens of county sheriff’s across Illinois say they don’t plan to enforce the state’s newly-enacted assault weapons ban, including several from the Metro East.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act (HB 5471) bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines in the state. It also requires owners to register existing guns, among other provisions. Gov. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday night.

Many of the sheriff’s opposed to the new law contend it is unconstitutional and violates the Second Amendment. One Illinois state’s attorney argued the constitutionality of the law is a matter for the courts and the Sheriffs must enforce the law unless otherwise indicated by the legislature.

Sheriffs in the following Metro East counties have released statements in opposition of enforcing the law:

Clinton

Greene

Jersey

Macoupin

Monroe

Randolph

St. Clair

Washington

Williamson

Nexstar affiliate WMBD reports the sheriff’s in the following counties have offered similar opposition:

Clay,

Dekalb

Dewitt

Edwards

Franklin

Fulton

Grundy

Iroquois

Jefferson

Jo Daviess

Kankakee

Knox

LaSalle

Lee

Logan

Massac

McLean

McDonough

Ogle

Perry

Piatt

Pike

Richland

Stephenson

Tazewell

Wayne

White

Winnebago

Woodford

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there will be no option for not complying, and he has preemptively threatened to fire county sheriffs who do not comply with the new law.