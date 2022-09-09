(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday.

Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their flags.

The order was made on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 8.

Per the president’s order, the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by relevant agency personnel should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day that the Queen is buried.