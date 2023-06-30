COLUMBIA, Ill. – Storm damage left behind downed tree limbs and widespread power outages in Columbia, Illinois, on Friday.

Jeff Barrett was visiting his girlfriend in the Columbia Lakes subdivision when the storm passed through. He said there was a round of hail, but then the skies turned sunny. He thought the worst was over.

“All of a sudden, it just got windy,” Barrett said.

He said tree debris in the area was widespread.

It was pretty scary,” said Tom Soltysiak, a neighborhood resident.“All the trees back here have got some kind of damage to them.”

The Columbia Police Department reported that there is extensive damage in various locations, with power lines being down in numerous areas. It is advised that residents steer clear of those downed power lines and immediately report them to the authorities so that the necessary repairs can be carried out.